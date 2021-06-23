Advertisement

Ironhand Wine Bar celebrates three years

By Melissa Stephens
Jun. 23, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ironhand Wine Bar in South Bend is celebrating its three-year anniversary this month.

They opened their doors in June of 2018 and have continued to grow ever since.

You can now have brunch at Ironhand, and they are adding new wine, beer, seltzer and food items to the menu.

Live music is also back, plus salsa dancing on Wednesday nights hosted by the South Bend Latin Dance Club.

“We just want to thank everyone for their support,” said Laura Morris, director of operations. “Being a new business and having the pandemic happen like a year-and-a-half, two years into our business was kind of just scary to say the least. And everyone has really shown their support and we couldn’t be thankful enough.”

Ironhand Wine Bar is open every day except Monday.

For more information, visit their website at ironhandvineyard.com

