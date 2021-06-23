Advertisement

Heritage Square mass shooting investigation needs people to come forward

16 News Now sat down with St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Commander Mike Grzegorek and...
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now is learning new details about the investigation into the Heritage Square Plaza mass shooting that killed one person and hurt four others.

Investigators collected a lot of evidence at the crime scene but they say the amount of people who were there when everything unfolded makes it difficult to narrow down suspects.

16 News Now sat down with St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Commander Mike Grzegorek and Assistant Commander Dave Wells who say they’ve only spoken two roughly 20 witnesses, even though they say there were between 300-500 people around when the shooting happened.

They say they need to hear from more witnesses to help makes sense of what they call a very complex scene.

They’re even interested in just receiving any photos or videos people took while they were out that could help them narrow down who was there.

Grzegorek says he’s surprised so few people are coming forward given the amount of people who gathered that night.

“What we really want is anyone who was present at the time or know someone who was present at the time to give us a call and please let us know that. We’re just looking for information,” Grzegorek said.

Mishawaka police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the promoted Juneteenth Bash located at the Heavenly Goat.

They said there was no law enforcement security present, even though the contract between the brewery and the promoter required one.

The event was advertised as an indoor event, even though the crowd overflowed into the parking lot ahead of the shooting.

Investigators say the entire shooting took place outside the business in the nearby parking lot.

Wells says they’re lucky more people weren’t shot after estimating between 80-100 rounds fired.

“Whether it’s 100, 200, or 400, whatever it is, it’s easier on us to find out who the shooter is if it’s one out of four people. One out of 400 and things get really difficult,” Wells said.

If you were at this gathering or have any information, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at (574)-235-5009.

