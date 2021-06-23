Advertisement

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

Hendricks extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth...
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games. Hendricks extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The right-hander scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead with 10 wins.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

Latest News

Vianney Mpomo Ambeha rips his shirt off after scoring game winning goal for Grand Rapids FC...
South Bend Lions lose heart breaker to Grand Rapids FC 2-1 in 93rd minute
South Bend Cubs lose 7-6 to TinCaps after leading 6-0
Scot Shaw coaches on the sidelines at Elkhart Memorial High School in 2019.
Scot Shaw hired as head coach at Niles High School
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings...
Pistons win NBA Draft lottery, get top pick for first time since 1970