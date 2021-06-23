Advertisement

Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal follows through on a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting...
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal follows through on a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chase De Jong, driving in two runs, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Jun. 23, 2021
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3, Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

