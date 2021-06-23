Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families

Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill Wednesday supporting Covid recovery for families.

The bill will use the remaining $2.2 billion in federal relief funding from December.

It will help families put food on the table through SNAP and keep a roof over their head through the emergency rental assistance program.

SNAP will see a 15-percent increase in monthly food benefits, and over $378 million will go to grants for renters.

