Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill Wednesday supporting Covid recovery for families.
The bill will use the remaining $2.2 billion in federal relief funding from December.
It will help families put food on the table through SNAP and keep a roof over their head through the emergency rental assistance program.
SNAP will see a 15-percent increase in monthly food benefits, and over $378 million will go to grants for renters.
