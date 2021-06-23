First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Wednesday, Heavy Rain This Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers possible through the first half of the day before things start to clear out after the lunch hour. Cloudy skies will break, and we may see a few rays of sunshine making it to the ground. Mild and breezy today with winds gusty to 25 at times out of the South. High of 75.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing out later in the evening and we remain a little milder than the past few nights. No rain likely overnight. Low of 61.

THURSDAY: More sunshine mixed with some clouds across the area. A few scattered showers or sprinkles late in the day are possible. This chance looks very slight right now. Warmer into the afternoon but remaining breezy as well. High of 85.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, heavy at times. Thunderstorms with heavier pockets of rain throughout the day. Warm and breezy. Rainfall could exceed 2 inches in some areas. We are watching the chances for heavy rain. Stay tuned as this may warrant a First Alert Weather Day. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: Rain heavy at times along with a system that looks to bring days of rain to Michiana. Rain will likely continue, heavy at times with scattered thunderstorms through the weekend and into the early parts of next week. Rainfall between Friday and Tuesday of next week could exceed 4-5 inches. That being said we are monitoring this forecast and bring you the latest updates on this forecast on air, online and on social media.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 74

Tuesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: Trace

