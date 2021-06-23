Advertisement

Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Barry Hutter used to have no problem making a living or riding motorcycles, but the wheels of a wheelchair were never on his radar - nor his mother’s.

“I never thought, at this stage of life, that I would be his caregiver in so many ways,” said Judy Hutter.

On July 15th last year, police say 39-year-old Hutter was rear-ended by a car while riding his motorcycle near Mishawaka High School. The driver, Chana Medina, left the scene.

“While they don’t only hurt the victim, they can rip apart families and change every member of that family,” Judy sad.

Preferring his mother to speak, Barry says he and Medina had broken up a few weeks before the hit-and-run, a crash that broke his back and neck, injured his brain, caused all-around road crash along with other physical challenges. He stayed in the hospital for 16 weeks.

“It’s been almost a year. I want people to be aware of where he’s at. And I want him to find something good to come out of this. We just haven’t found it yet,” Judy explained.

Even though Judy says Barry has made a lot of progress - like being able to almost fully dress himself and eat with utensils - she hopes other drivers out there take note.

“Accidents happen, but just stop and do the right thing. Stop and take responsibility. Call the authorities. Cooperate during the investigation. Please. That’s all you need to do. Accidents happen,” she said.

Earlier this month, Chana Medina, entered a guilty plea agreement for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level Four felony. Her sentencing is set for mid-July. Medina could serve a maximum 12 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan

Latest News

“St Joseph County is interested in purchasing the property,” St. Joseph County Auditor Mike...
St. Joseph County wants to buy the Knights Inn for housing the homeless
Wanted man now in custody
Wanted man now in custody
Martie Salt has the details on new robotic tech that makes surgery a little easier and could be...
Medical Moment: New type of robotic surgery
16 News Now sat down with St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Commander Mike Grzegorek and...
Heritage Square mass shooting investigation needs people to come forward