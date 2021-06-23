Family of hit-and-run victim speaks out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Barry Hutter used to have no problem making a living or riding motorcycles, but the wheels of a wheelchair were never on his radar - nor his mother’s.

“I never thought, at this stage of life, that I would be his caregiver in so many ways,” said Judy Hutter.

On July 15th last year, police say 39-year-old Hutter was rear-ended by a car while riding his motorcycle near Mishawaka High School. The driver, Chana Medina, left the scene.

“While they don’t only hurt the victim, they can rip apart families and change every member of that family,” Judy sad.

Preferring his mother to speak, Barry says he and Medina had broken up a few weeks before the hit-and-run, a crash that broke his back and neck, injured his brain, caused all-around road crash along with other physical challenges. He stayed in the hospital for 16 weeks.

“It’s been almost a year. I want people to be aware of where he’s at. And I want him to find something good to come out of this. We just haven’t found it yet,” Judy explained.

Even though Judy says Barry has made a lot of progress - like being able to almost fully dress himself and eat with utensils - she hopes other drivers out there take note.

“Accidents happen, but just stop and do the right thing. Stop and take responsibility. Call the authorities. Cooperate during the investigation. Please. That’s all you need to do. Accidents happen,” she said.

Earlier this month, Chana Medina, entered a guilty plea agreement for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level Four felony. Her sentencing is set for mid-July. Medina could serve a maximum 12 years in prison.

