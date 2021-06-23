Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Concord High School teacher is facing numerous charges after being fired for making “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature” last month.

Those charges include possession of child pornography, child solicitation, vicarious gratification, voyeurism, harassment and battery.

Release from Concord Community Schools:

Earlier today, former Concord High School teacher, Andrew Cowells, was criminally charged with 13 felonies and five misdemeanors.

On Wednesday, May 5, Concord Community Schools administrators first learned of inappropriate comments of a sexual nature made that morning by Mr. Cowells. As the school’s investigation progressed, administrators and law enforcement officers learned that the scope of the incident went beyond just those comments and included conduct that the prosecutor has charged as child solicitation, vicarious gratification, voyeurism, harassment, and battery.

As part of the investigation process, Mr. Cowells cellular phone was searched and discovered to contain photographs that are considered child pornography. Ten of the felonies charged include possession of child pornography. These photos all pre-date by at least one year, Mr. Cowells’ May 5 actions. At the present time and with the information currently known, no Concord Community Schools’ students or Michiana area children are in those photographs. Law enforcement continues to investigate Cowells’ conduct.

Concord Community Schools immediately placed Cowells on leave on May 5 and began the employment termination process. In accordance with Indiana law, on Monday, June 21, the Concord School Board terminated Cowells’ employment immediately.

