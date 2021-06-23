Advertisement

Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he’s in for Tokyo Olympics

Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center...
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch, left, and guard Jalen Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - USA Basketball is closer to finalizing its roster for the Tokyo Olympics. Chicago All-Star guard Zach LaVine has committed playing for the national team, his agent Nima Namakian said Wednesday, a move would give the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season. Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.

