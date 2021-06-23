Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he’s in for Tokyo Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - USA Basketball is closer to finalizing its roster for the Tokyo Olympics. Chicago All-Star guard Zach LaVine has committed playing for the national team, his agent Nima Namakian said Wednesday, a move would give the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season. Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.

