Blue Zones Project Aims to Enhance Local Quality of Life

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, leaders in Marshall County met at Ancilla College of Marian University for the Blue Zones Kickoff event.

Blue Zones is a project that helps transform communities by enhancing peoples’ quality of life.

It focuses on people, places and policy.

“And we know through doing this that we can elevate the well-being and lower disease and improve the economic viability of an entire population...So everybody sees change, but the folks that need it the most see the most gain,” said Vice President of the Blue Zones Project, Danny Buettner.

“It’s really a holistic view of our county. A holistic view of a person’s individual health and how a community integrates into that,” said Family Doctor in Marshall County Tod Stillson.

The project started over 20 years ago.

“To go out and identify places around the world where people were living extraordinary long lives...Health ensued as a by-product of their environment, their lifestyle, their daily rituals, their purpose and their social network,” Buettner said.

For the next two days, the Blue Zones team will work with the county and key stakeholders to evaluate the community’s needs and challenges; and will gather information and statistics about the health and well-being of the region.

Blue Zones will then bring back a proposal and the county will decide if they want to move forward.

“We’ve never taken a taxpayer dollar to fund a Blue Zones project...This work is inherently led and is a partnership with the private and public sector,” Buettner said.

The event was hosted by the Marshall County Crossroads Health and Wellness Committee.

