Advertisement

LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The funeral for former Virginia Sen. John Warner is being held Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

Warner died May 25 at the age of 94.

At least 60 current and former members of the Senate were expected to attend.

President Joe Biden is among the people speaking at the service.

Warner served in the Navy during World War II and the Marines in the Korean War.

He served as secretary of the Navy from 1972 to 1974.

He made waves in Hollywood when he became actress Elizabeth Taylor’s sixth husband in 1976.

They divorced in 1982.

The Republican served 30 years in the Senate, from 1979 until 2009, making him the second-longest serving senator in Virginia’s history.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal