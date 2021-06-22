Advertisement

Turning Warmer and Wetter

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WET WEATHER PATTERN... It sure looks like we are probably going to get into a wet weather pattern from late this week into the middle of next week. The two main computer models are actually forecasting between 5″ and 8″ of rain in most of Michiana. Now, they are only computer models, and perhaps the heavy stuff will shift south or north of us...we’ll see. It also looks warmer and a lot more humid...but not overly hot...

Tonight: Continued dry early...maybe a shower late. Low: 55, Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a shower in some areas. High: 77, Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High: 82

