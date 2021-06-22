Advertisement

‘Time to play’: Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is fully open again.

After facing 15 months of capacity restrictions and being hit by the country’s worst surge of coronavirus infections this spring, restaurants, entertainment businesses and other venues can operate at 100% occupancy starting Tuesday.

Limits on indoor gatherings like weddings and funerals are gone. So is a broad requirement that the unvaccinated be masked indoors.

Michigan is among the last states to lift capacity caps, which has frustrated the business community.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and public health officials say the restrictions were needed until enough residents could be vaccinated.

