SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It is been two days since a mass shooting shook the Granger community.

And while most of Heritage square is back to normal, officials like St. Joseph County Commissioner Andrew Kostielney are questioning the strange practices of the Heavenly Goat Brewing Company after a party held inside their bar turned into a shooting spree outside on Sunday, killing one, and injuring four others.

“There is a certain number of boxes you need to check before you have an event like this and is does not appear as though any of those boxes were checked,” Kostielney says.

According to Kostielney, some of those boxes include meeting fire code restrictions, not exceeding indoor capacity limits, and adding additional security. What is even more strange to Kostielney is when the event was held.

“Most events don’t go until three o’clock in the morning so that was also problematic. Had they discussed this and kind of ran this by a few folks, those things may have been pointed out and addressed up front versus the tragedy that happened,” Kostielney says.

It is a tragedy that leaves a man dead, and four recovering from their injuries after suffering gunshot wounds. Not only that, but many surrounding businesses also took a blow losing out on business on Father’s Day.

“The tragedy of those folks who were shot, but we also have the unintended consequence of all the business owners there. All the revenue they lost for Father’s Day, all the citizens who were impacted by not being able to go there, these things spilled over not just to the establishment that was impacted by the event, but neighboring ones as well that just simply should not happen,” Kostielney says.

There also have been questions about if the Heavenly Goat had a proper permit prior to the event being held over the weekend. Police and Mishawaka city officials, who govern the area, have yet to comment about what consequences, if any, may be handed down to the establishment.

As for the investigation, police have not named any suspects or made any arrests. Any one with information is asked to call County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Broad Reach Retail Partners released the following statement:

“A STATEMENT BY BROAD REACH RETAIL PARTNERS CONCERNING HERITAGE SQUARE:

“We are deeply saddened by the events that took place at Heritage Square over the weekend and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved. We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement as their investigation continues. Our operations team has ensured that the property is safe, secure, clean, and operational. We worked closely with our tenants, especially those units who were directly affected, to restore operations for all on Monday. Our team was not contacted by the owner/operator of Heavenly Goat, or the event hosts, in advance of last weekend’s planned event. At this time, we are actively exploring all options under the lease agreement rules and regulations, including legal remedies.”

