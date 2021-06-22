Sen. Braun and Gov. Holcomb meet on workforce development

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun and Governor Eric Holcomb are meeting in the next hour to discuss workforce developments.

Senator Braun talked to reporters today ahead of the meeting with what he’s been seeing here in the Hoosier State.

“Workforce development along with rural broadband and affordable housing has been the three things I hear most about with workforce development being number one. Through the Covid saga and here recently even that issue was still up there, paramount,” Braun says.

Again, the meeting is going on right now, and we’ll bring you the latest both on-air and online.

