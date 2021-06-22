Advertisement

Sen. Braun and Gov. Holcomb meet on workforce development

By 16 News Now
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun and Governor Eric Holcomb are meeting in the next hour to discuss workforce developments.

Senator Braun talked to reporters today ahead of the meeting with what he’s been seeing here in the Hoosier State.

“Workforce development along with rural broadband and affordable housing has been the three things I hear most about with workforce development being number one. Through the Covid saga and here recently even that issue was still up there, paramount,” Braun says.

Again, the meeting is going on right now, and we’ll bring you the latest both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads...
Overnight storms cause heavy damage in parts of Michiana
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead

Latest News

Benton Harbor city commissioners approve rent, water bill assistance
The funds will go to fight COVID-19 and support people, business that took a hit during the...
American Rescue Plan gives a total of $53 million to St. Joseph County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Come on out, Michigan reopens after 15 months
Benton Harbor Farmer’s Market opens for another season