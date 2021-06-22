Advertisement

Judge weighs blocking Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Associated Press
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge says he’ll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon heard arguments into the evening Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups seeking to stop the so-called “abortion reversal” law from taking effect as scheduled July 1.

Dr. George Delgado, who claims to have coined the term “abortion reversal,” testified that the treatment is safe and effective.

Dr. Courtney Schreiber, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Philadelphia, pushed back, calling the state’s new law “deeply distressing” and “mortifyingly harmful.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads...
Overnight storms cause heavy damage in parts of Michiana
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
‘Time to play’: Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic
You can view nearly a million blooms and 23 hand-painted murals.
Elkhart County Quilt Gardens are in full bloom
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Skylar Diggins-Smith makes Team USA
Skylar Diggins-Smith makes Team USA