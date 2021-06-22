Advertisement

Indianapolis charter school to take over Tarkington Elementary

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Department of Education has made its decision on which Indiana charter school should take over the Tarkington Elementary School building after the school board voted to shut it down.

The building has been awarded to Paramount Schools of Excellence from Indianapolis, after a meeting Tuesday.

“It sounds like a very strong program. The national partners that they’re working with are groups that have tremendous success in helping accelerate great models, and I think it’s an organization that has demonstrated success in other places, has demonstrated the ability to be a good steward of facilities. And it’s demonstrated that that they’re a big steward, good steward of community relationships as well.”

The decision comes after a public meeting last week with presentations from Paramount Schools and the Career and Success Academy of South Bend.

