Granger woman sentenced for embezzlement

Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger woman will spend time in prison after she embezzled more than $100,000 from a Baroda vineyard, where she worked as an office manager.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, 60-year-old Lorraine Branum stole money from Arrowhead Vineyard from November 2018 until January 2020 by issuing extra paychecks to herself and forging her boss’s signature.

She pleaded guilty to the crime last month.

She was sentenced yesterday to 15 months to 30 years in prison, despite pleas from her lawyer for local jail time and a probation sentence.

In addition, Branum has to pay more than $107,000 in restitution to the owner of Arrowhead Vineyards.

