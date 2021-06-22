Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cooler with Lots of Sunshine Tuesday

Remaining very much on the cooler side through the middle of the week. A slight chance of showers returns Wednesday before a bigger system could bring more rain by the weekend. Find out when in your First Alert Forecast right now!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Much cooler with highs reaching very close to the 70 degree mark. Lots of sunshine, but a light breeze out of the West keeps us cool for Tuesday. High of 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another cool evening with lows dipping near 50 for most of Michiana but a few places could drop into the upper 40s. Low of 50.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with the increasing chance during the afternoon for a few scattered showers. Nothing huge and no severe weather, but another chance to give Michiana some much needed rain. High of 75.

THURSDAY: Getting warmer slowly close to the end of the week. The lower 80s are likely with a mixture of sun and clouds. High of 82.

LONG RANGE: Clouds increase overnight and into Friday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible as another system moves in. Rain has the potential to be heavy at times through Saturday evening with more lingering scattered shower activity holding on through Monday and Tuesday of next week. A very unsettled weekend looks likely, that being said, get out and enjoy the cooler temperatures and sunshine for today!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 21st, 2021

Monday’s High: 77

Monday’s Low: 49

Precipitation: 0.67″

