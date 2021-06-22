Advertisement

Elkhart County Quilt Gardens are in full bloom

By Melissa Stephens
Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Quilt Gardens along Heritage Trail in Elkhart County are in full bloom.

You can view nearly a million blooms and 23 hand-painted murals.

Each garden and mural have its own unique pattern and story.

Now in its 14th year, the Quilt Gardens attract visitors from around the country.

“We have visitors who come not just once but multiple times because this is a living, breathing project,” said Sonya Nash, project manager for the Quilt Gardens. “So, when you see the garden now here in June, it will look very different next month in July as it fills in and grows.”

You can view the Quilt Gardens now through September 15th.

For more information or to download a map, click here.

