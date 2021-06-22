Domers Dani Aragon and Samuel Voelz do not qualify for

EUGENE, Ore. (WNDU) - Two Domers looked to become Olympians Monday night at the Track and Field Olympic Trial Finals in Eugene, Oregon.

Former Irish runner Dani Aragon looked to qualify in the women’s 1500-meter race but fell short. Aragon finished eighth with a time of 4:05.09.

Current Notre Dame track star Samuel Voelz looked to qualify in the men’s 800-meter race. However, Volez missed out on Tokyo finishing with a time of 1:45.54 seconds.

The shocking news from the 800-meter race came from someone Voelz defeated.

Grand Rapids native and reigning world champion Donovan Brazier finished last in the 800 with a time of 1:47.88 seconds and he will also not compete in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.