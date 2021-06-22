Come on out, Michigan reopens after 15 months

(WNDU) - It’s a big day for the state of Michigan. Starting Tuesday, restaurants will be open at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began.

Here’s what else is happening today.

Residents are no longer required to wear a face mask.

Restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings are also being lifted. Crowds for both settings can now increase to 100%.

The end of all Covid-19 pandemic orders was originally supposed to begin on July 1.

However, last week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accelerated this new milestone as cases continue to drop after an increase in vaccinations.

Whitmer explained, “Like so many things since coronavirus came to the United States, we’ve had to be nimble, we’ve followed the science, we’ve paid attention to the data. We know that people are still getting vaccinated and we have work yet to do on that front, but it was important to recognize that because the case rates are so low right now, we’ve got an opportunity to drop a lot of these mandates that we have all had to abide by so people can feel the freedom that comes with 61% of our population getting vaccinated. When we get to 70% we will all be much safer. “

Whitmer is holding an event Tuesday afternoon with more information on the reopening and the plan to get people working again, including job announcements in both Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. Hear more from that beginning on 16 News Now at 4.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.