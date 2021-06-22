Cleanup continues, EF 1 tornado touches down in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We are continuing to follow the damage done by the severe storms that hit Michiana, including an EF 1 tornado that touched down in St. Joseph County.

The National Weather Service says the early morning tornado only lasted for 2 minutes, but in that timeframe, it managed to do significant damage.

“Tree branches everywhere and just debris everywhere.”

The aftermath of the severe storms that swept through Michiana Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service confirming that, among those storms, an EF 1 tornado touched down in St. Joe County around 2 a.m. Monday.

Its path started near Gumwood and Osborne Roads, headed east across Bremen Highway and broke up before reaching Fir Road.

This EF 1 tornado had estimated peak winds of 100 miles per hour, had a path length of about a mile and a width of about 100 yards, or the length of a football field.

Trees were uprooted, roofs were swept away, and one couple who lives just down the road from the tornado’s path says they didn’t realize the extent of the damages until they were able to go outside and take a look.

“I found the red barn behind us toppled by the actual roof of the big white barn. We had a piece of the roof from the big barn get flopped right down on top of the barn behind us,” property owner Chuck Kinnison said.

Kinnison along with many others in the area have a lot of cleanup ahead of them, but thankfully everyone was able to remain safe.

“We’re making progress on stuff we need to do and trying to get stuff cleaned up and back to normal.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.