Benton Harbor Farmer’s Market opens for another season

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is open for another season.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until September 15 in the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor.

Masks and physical distancing are not required, but there will be a hand washing station at the market.

Vendors will provide fruits and veggies, homemade baked goods and crafts.

There will also be events and programming for people of all ages.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.