Benton Harbor Farmer’s Market opens for another season

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is open for another season.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until September 15 in the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in downtown Benton Harbor.

Masks and physical distancing are not required, but there will be a hand washing station at the market.

Vendors will provide fruits and veggies, homemade baked goods and crafts.

There will also be events and programming for people of all ages.

