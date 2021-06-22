Advertisement

Benton Harbor city commissioners approve rent, water bill assistance

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Help is on the way for Benton Harbor residents struggling to pay rent and water bills due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved spending $600,000 for rental assistance, and $300,000 for help with water bills from the money the city is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.

The city expects to receive almost $10 million directly from the federal government due to its status as an entitlement city.

