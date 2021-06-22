American Rescue Plan gives a total of $53 million to St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, on Tuesday we learned that St. Joseph County is receiving millions of dollars from American Rescue plan.

But how will the county use those funds?

That money will help people, the county, and businesses bounce back from revenue lost during the pandemic. The funds can be used to support vulnerable populations as well as community projects. However, if you want access to that money, you’ll have to apply first.

St Joseph County will receive roughly $53 million from the American Rescue Plan, but there are rules to how this money can be used. The funds can go toward lost revenue from the pandemic, support response to COVID-19, go toward essential workers and employers, and investing in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

“We lost 9.6 million dollars in 2020,” Steve Dalton says. He is a financial advisor contract with the County.

The pandemic hit the economy hard. The county plans to focus on there areas:

These are the areas St. Joseph County plans to focus on for using their American Rescue Plan funds. (WNDU)

In order to get access to the money you will have to fill out a one page application form and email that to americanrescueplan@sjcindiana.com. It is then reviewed by a task force and then submitted to the County Council for final approval.

“There’s a myth that we can spend it on anything as long as we pretend it’s related to COVID, that’s not true,” Dalton adds.

The county says they have received half of the $53 million so far and have already funded some projects, but it’s a good idea to act quick if you want to get a grant from those American Rescue Plan dollars.

“We will continue a measured approach with this, its not like the first five that come in we’re are going to spend...no but I think certainly sooner is better than later to get your request in,” Andy Kostielney, County Commissioner District 1, says.

Those funds have to be spent by 2024.

