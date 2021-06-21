Traffic Alert: State Road 15 going down to one lane

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Warsaw, crews are rebuilding the bridge over Eagle Creek on State Road 15.

During the work, the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the work zone will have a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

The work will be done in phases, with traffic switching sides of the bridge as progress is made.

The work is expected to end by mid-November.

