Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd HR, hold off Angels 5-3 in 10

Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron, left, and relief pitcher Michael Fulmer celebrate...
Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron, left, and relief pitcher Michael Fulmer celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(KYUSUNG GONG | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles.

Ohtani’s career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

Miguel Cabrera had a two-run single in the fifth for the Tigers, who finished their road trip at 4-3.

Michael Fulmer pitched the 10th for his sixth save, walking Ohtani with two outs before striking out Taylor Ward.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/20/2021 8:20:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

