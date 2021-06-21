In a state final pitchers duel, Buchanan comes up just short

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Softball hoped to make history by winning their first state title.

It was a pitchers duel between the Buck’s Sophia Lozmack and Richmond’s Shea VanScoter.

“I went in there a lot stronger,” Lozmack said. “I just felt very confident. I felt way better and my arm felt way better. I was just going in there mentally tougher than I did yesterday. I was just going at it like it was any other game. I didn’t get in my head and I think yesterday got in my head a little bit.”

Buchanan struggled to make contact with any of VanScoter’s pitches.

In the end, two bloop singles for the Blue Devils was all they needed to take the lead and the state championship.

“It feels like a broken heart,” head coach Rachel Carlson said. “Cause it could have gone either way at any point in time.”

But the Bucks are keeping their heads high.

“I can’t be any more proud,” Carlson said. “They made a commitment to play as a team and as a unit. That’s what I’m most proud of today. They cheered each other on all day. You know they never stopped. So I think that is a success in itself. "

Lozmack is one of two seniors for the Cucks. She’ll be playing softball at Lake Michigan College next year and plans to support her now-former team every step of the way.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.