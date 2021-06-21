Advertisement

Pilot hurt in Cass County, Michigan aircraft crash

Aircraft crash in Cass County, Michigan
Aircraft crash in Cass County, Michigan(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A pilot from Shipshewana is hurt after crashing a crop duster aircraft in Cass County, Michigan.

It happened in Jefferson Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the 68-year-old pilot was crop dusting a potato field when the aircraft crashed into a wooded area.

Ralph Edward Lutes was taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Granger
1 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Heritage Square
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms through early Monday morning

Latest News

Deadly Berrien County barn fire
Man killed in Berrien County barn fire
All Fathers Matter. That was the theme of the Father's Day Community Celebration held at...
Local organization wants everyone to know ‘All Fathers Matter’
All Fathers Matter. That was the theme of the Father's Day Community Celebration held at...
Local organization wants everyone to know 'All Fathers Matter'
Overnight shooting kills one in Granger
One man killed in Heritage Square shooting