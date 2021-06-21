Pilot hurt in Cass County, Michigan aircraft crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A pilot from Shipshewana is hurt after crashing a crop duster aircraft in Cass County, Michigan.

It happened in Jefferson Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the 68-year-old pilot was crop dusting a potato field when the aircraft crashed into a wooded area.

Ralph Edward Lutes was taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

