Overnight storms causes heavy damage in parts of Michiana
Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Storms ripped through the Midwest Sunday night into early Monday morning, bringing strong winds, hail and even a tornado.
In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads and cars. Thousands are still without power.
16 Morning News Now took a look at the damage left behind in Elkhart and Osceola, just two of the many places hit hard by the overnight storms.
