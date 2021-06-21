Advertisement

Overnight storms causes heavy damage in parts of Michiana

By Melissa Stephens
Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Storms ripped through the Midwest Sunday night into early Monday morning, bringing strong winds, hail and even a tornado.

In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads and cars. Thousands are still without power.

16 Morning News Now took a look at the damage left behind in Elkhart and Osceola, just two of the many places hit hard by the overnight storms.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

