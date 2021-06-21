North Liberty recovering from overnight storm damage

Advertisement

By Carly Miller
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We are continuing to follow the damage all throughout Michiana caused by Sunday night’s storms.

In North Liberty, there are trees down, limbs, scattered debris, and homes with damages.

Both city crews and neighbors have been working hard to clean up the mess.

One woman tells 16 news now that she was out of town when the storms rolled through, but she got a call saying her tree had fallen into her neighbor’s yard.

“When we got home, I came home to a disaster. It was a mess. Bricks were thrown. I had shingles all over my porch. My tree came down that far from their swimming pool. Thank you Lord that it didn’t take out the pool,” North Liberty resident Angie Bland said.

Another woman says she was home and heard when a tree fell onto her neighbor’s house Sunday night.

“I was sitting and watching tv and just hear this thud. I got up and looked out both ways, and the tree was on the house next to me, and the tree in my yard was down. It took a large amount, almost half, of the tree out,” North Liberty resident Carol Holderbaum said.

The cleanup process in North Liberty is sure to take some time, especially when it comes to several homes with damage due to fallen trees.

