Advertisement

Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel after...
Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 and avoid a three-game sweep.

The Cubs squeezed out the win after getting outscored 21-3 over the previous two days despite managing just four hits.

They also extended their season-high streak of three runs or fewer to eight games.

But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills and a perfect performance by the bullpen.

Marlins rookie Zach Thompson held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings.

Patrick Wisdom singled leading off the fifth against Ross Detweiler on the 15th pitch and scored on Joc Pederson’s single to make it 2-0.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/20/2021 6:45:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Granger
1 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Heritage Square
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Mishawaka Building Department says they're waiting on a contractor with the property to...
Owners of Kamm’s Island Apartments keeping residents without power, for now

Latest News

Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron, left, and relief pitcher Michael Fulmer celebrate...
Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd HR, hold off Angels 5-3 in 10
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) makes his way to the mound to remove starting...
Keuchel chased early, beaten in 1st start against Astros
Cubs drop finale in Cedar Rapids, 9-2
The Bucks came just short of capturing the first softball state title in school history.
Buchanan Softball drops state final title game, 2-1