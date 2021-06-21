Advertisement

Medical Moment: Rechargeable stim eliminates pain

By 16 News Now
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Figure skating requires balance, strength and flexibility.

Now, new technology is helping this skater practice pain- free.

Internal stimulators have been around for years.

But in the past, they had to be replaced about every four years when the battery died.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, a new technology can keep patients out of the OR for decades.

Another benefit is that it is MRI safe.

Older versions are not.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight

Latest News

It’s free to join and open to residents and business owners in and around South Bend, Elkhart,...
Northern Indiana solar co-op launched for businesses and homeowners
The larger elevator at the Niles Housing Commission has been broken since January.
Apartment elevator issue troubles family with scooter-bound mother
From shock.wnba.com
Former Notre Dame women’s basketball players make Team USA
A 14-year-old LaPorte girl is one of the victims of a deadly tubing accident.
14-year-old LaPorte girl among victims of deadly tubing accident