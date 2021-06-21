Man killed in Berrien County barn fire

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A barn fire in Berrien County has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.

It happened on Clawson Road in Pipestone Township just after midnight Sunday.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The body of Dustin Daily was found after the fire was put out.

Berrien County officials are investigating how the fire started. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Daily’s cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.