Local organization wants everyone to know ‘All Fathers Matter’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All Fathers Matter. That was the theme of the Father’s Day Community Celebration held at McNaughton Park Sunday afternoon.

Marketta Brown hosted the event because she wanted to celebrate fathers and let them know that their efforts don’t go unnoticed.

“For Father’s Day sometimes in my opinion it’s overlooked,” Brown, leader of My Sister’s Keeper, said. “So, I wanted to let the fathers know that we notice them and they are needed in the community, and in the homes.”

The fathers were honored by the tribute and were thankful to be acknowledged for all they do.

“I think it’s exceptional,” Michael Keys said. “Just for the fact that, to be recognized. Because to be honest with you, most Black men are not recognized as being fathers.”

And what does it mean to them to be a father?

“It means the world to me because I didn’t have that support growing up,” Keys said. “So, I think I didn’t really realize how important it was until I got older. But, I know how much it means, not just to me, but to my grandkids and my children.”

The event featured food, raffle prizes and custom plaques were presented by loved ones to the men to show their appreciation.

“There’s a lot of people that walked up to me and said, ‘Thank you, I appreciate that. This was so great,’” Brown said.

My Sister’s Keeper wants to make sure all fathers know they are needed, they are loved and they make a difference.

