Lancers still happy with overall season despite ending result

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Although the Lakeshore Lancers Baseball teams fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 9-0 in the state final, the team is still proud of everything they battled through this season.

The team lost 9 seniors from last year’s cancelled season and basically had to start from scratch.

They finished fifth in their conference but went on a playoff run that many didn’t see coming, including a no-hitter in the semifinal.

Even though the Lancers aren’t taking home the top prize, head coach Mark Nate says the team still has a lot to be proud of.

“Man, that’s the whole point,” Nate said. “These guys kind of put baseball at Lakeshore back on the map. We were worried about after the pandemic, losing nine seniors a year ago and then not knowing anybody and then all of a sudden, we met these kids in April, went through adversity and now ended up in East Lansing. Of course we wanted to win. You know, the better team won and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Lakeshore finished the year 28-12 and will only be losing two seniors.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.