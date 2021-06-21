Advertisement

Lancers still happy with overall season despite ending result

By Megan Smedley
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Although the Lakeshore Lancers Baseball teams fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 9-0 in the state final, the team is still proud of everything they battled through this season.

The team lost 9 seniors from last year’s cancelled season and basically had to start from scratch.

They finished fifth in their conference but went on a playoff run that many didn’t see coming, including a no-hitter in the semifinal.

Even though the Lancers aren’t taking home the top prize, head coach Mark Nate says the team still has a lot to be proud of.

“Man, that’s the whole point,” Nate said. “These guys kind of put baseball at Lakeshore back on the map. We were worried about after the pandemic, losing nine seniors a year ago and then not knowing anybody and then all of a sudden, we met these kids in April, went through adversity and now ended up in East Lansing. Of course we wanted to win. You know, the better team won and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Lakeshore finished the year 28-12 and will only be losing two seniors.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Granger
1 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Heritage Square
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Mishawaka Building Department says they're waiting on a contractor with the property to...
Owners of Kamm’s Island Apartments keeping residents without power, for now

Latest News

It was a pitchers duel between the Buck’s Sophia Lozmack and Richmond’s Shea VanScoter.
In a state final pitchers duel, Buchanan comes up just short
It was a pitchers duel between the Buck’s Sophia Lozmack and Richmond’s Shea VanScoter.
In a state final pitchers duel, Buchanan comes up just short
The team lost 9 seniors from last year’s cancelled season and basically had to start from...
Lancers still happy with overall season despite ending result
Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron, left, and relief pitcher Michael Fulmer celebrate...
Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd HR, hold off Angels 5-3 in 10