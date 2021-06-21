Advertisement

Keuchel chased early, beaten in 1st start against Astros

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) makes his way to the mound to remove starting...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) makes his way to the mound to remove starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel, second from right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 for their seventh straight win.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston.

Keuchel allowed six runs _ three earned _ seven hits and four walks in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight.

The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in his prior eight starts.

6/20/2021 6:40:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

