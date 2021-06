Ind. (WNDU) - Grace College is offering free tuition for low-income families.

Indiana low-income students can attend the college tuition-free through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid.

It’s given to those with a $1,500 or less “expected family contribution” as calculated by FAFSA.

To apply just head to their website.

