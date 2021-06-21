Former Notre Dame women’s basketball players make Team USA

(WNDU) - Some exciting Olympic news: Michiana basketball legend Skylar Diggins-Smith and her fellow former Notre Dame women’s basketball player, Jewell Loyd, both made Team USA.

The American women’s team was announced this morning on the Today Show.

Diggins-Smith and Loyd will be big parts of the plan for the women to bring a sixth straight gold medal back to the USA.

And while we watch at home, we learned today there will be some Japanese fans in the seats in Tokyo.

Janis Mackey Frayer has the new spectator plan announced today by the Olympic committee.

