Former Domers Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd to represent USA at Olympic Games

(WNDU) - In the last six summer Olympic games, the USA Women’s basketball team has won gold each time.

Now two former Domers will join the prestigious Team USA and compete at the 2020 summer Olympics.

It was announced today that former Irish women’s basketball stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd have made team USA.

This is the first time both Domers will play at the Olympics.

This season in the WNBA, the Washington High School alum Diggins-Smith IS averaging 19.2 points per game, which is the second best mark of her eight-year career.

Meanwhile Loyd is putting up a career-high in points scoring 18.9 points per game. She also played a major role in Seattle’s 2020 WNBA finals win.

There are three former Notre Dame women’s basketball players to represent the United States in the history of the Olympics. Diggins-Smith and Loyd will join Ruth Riley, who donned the red, white and blue at the games in 2004.

