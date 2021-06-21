Advertisement

Former Domers Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd to represent USA at Olympic Games

This is the first time both Domers will play at the Olympics.
Former Irish women's basketball stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd to represent Team...
Former Irish women's basketball stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd to represent Team USA at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - In the last six summer Olympic games, the USA Women’s basketball team has won gold each time.

Now two former Domers will join the prestigious Team USA and compete at the 2020 summer Olympics.

It was announced today that former Irish women’s basketball stars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd have made team USA.

This is the first time both Domers will play at the Olympics.

This season in the WNBA, the Washington High School alum Diggins-Smith IS averaging 19.2 points per game, which is the second best mark of her eight-year career.

Meanwhile Loyd is putting up a career-high in points scoring 18.9 points per game. She also played a major role in Seattle’s 2020 WNBA finals win.

There are three former Notre Dame women’s basketball players to represent the United States in the history of the Olympics. Diggins-Smith and Loyd will join Ruth Riley, who donned the red, white and blue at the games in 2004.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight

Latest News

Indiana and Michigan compete in front of a small crowd comprised of family at Memorial Stadium...
Indiana’s Memorial Stadium to be at 100% capacity this fall
Niko Kavadas gets ready to step in the batter's box against Central Michigan on June 6, 2021...
Irish first baseman Niko Kavadas named first team All-American
Notre Dame men's soccer signee Bryce Boneau has been named the Gatorade National Player of the...
Notre Dame men’s soccer signee Bryce Boneau named Gatorade National Player of the Year
Scott Stansbury stands with Irish manager Link Jarrett during the alma mater following a Notre...
Irish manager Link Jarrett has no plans to leave Notre Dame