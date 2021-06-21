First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK TODAY: 4-6 foot waves with rip currents likely. Stay out of the water. Severe storms overnight give way to cooler temperatures and some cloud cover for Monday. Highs in the lower 70s with breezy conditions. 15-20 mile per hour winds at times. High of 72.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with a light breeze and cooler temperatures. Lows dropping into the middle 50s overnight. Low of 55.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with a cool breeze. Remaining cooler on Tuesday with highs only remaining in the low 70s. High of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Getting warmer with a shift in the winds and under full sunshine. In the upper 70s by the afternoon with the lower 80s likely by Thursday. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: Sunny on Thursday before the warmth returns. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible later Friday where a few systems will bring the next few chances for storms over the weekend and into early next week. Stay with us this week as we track the next rain chances ahead of yet another weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 87

Sunday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.65″

