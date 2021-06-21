Advertisement

Cubs drop finale in Cedar Rapids, 9-2

(WNDU)
By South Bend Cubs
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA-- It was another long game for the South Bend Cubs (18-23).

They trailed the Cedar Rapids Kernels (22-20) the whole way Sunday afternoon at Perfect Game Field and in the end a 9-2 loss means South Bend has now lost five games in a row.

With two outs and a runner in scoring position Trey Cabbage opened up the scoring for Cedar Rapids with a two-run homer in the first inning.

South Bend answered right back with a two-out RBI base hit of their own. With two men on Delvin Zinn laced a double down the line in left to score Caleb Knight and make it just a 2-1 game.

The Kernels kept their foot on the gas.

Cedar Rapids added two more runs an another two-out, two-RBI base hit, this one a single off the bat of the leadoff hitter Spencer Steer. South Bend would get one run back as Knight scored for the second time in the game, this time on a balk.

But the trend of South Bend’s offense struggling in the later innings and Cedar Rapid’s bats really coming to life late continued. The Kernels scored five runs combined between the fifth and sixth inning, including their second two-run shot of the game, this time an opposite field long ball off the bat of Seth Gray.

The South Bend bullpen did retire nine of the last 10 batters they faced, however it was too late and the Cubs wound up dropping the final five games of this series after winning the first one on Tuesday.

Next up: Matteo Bocchi takes the hill for the Cubs in the first game of their next series Tuesday vs. Matt Waldron of Fort Wayne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Four Winds Field in Downtown South Bend.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Granger
1 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Heritage Square
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Mishawaka Building Department says they're waiting on a contractor with the property to...
Owners of Kamm’s Island Apartments keeping residents without power, for now

Latest News

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel after...
Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa (22) makes his way to the mound to remove starting...
Keuchel chased early, beaten in 1st start against Astros
The Bucks came just short of capturing the first softball state title in school history.
Buchanan Softball drops state final title game, 2-1
Lakeshore Baseball fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 9-0, in the division two state title game...
Lakeshore Baseball falls in state finals, 9-0