Buchanan softball remains optimistic for future after state title run

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, the Buchanan softball team clinched a spot in their first ever state title game with a 9-4 win over Standish-Sterling in the state semifinals on Friday.

However on Saturday, the Bucks fell in the state championship 2-1 to Richmond.

Despite the disappointment in not achieving the ultimate goal of winning the state title... the Buchanan softball program remains optimistic.

11 of their 13 players are returning next year, and the Bucks believe they can make another run in 2022.

“I’m very hopeful,” Buchanan softball head coach Rachel Carlson said. “These kids have a work ethic, and so I think they will continue to build and grow and get better. Can’t be any more proud. They made a commitment to play as a team and a unit. That’s what I am most proud of. They cheered each other on all day and they never stopped. That I think is a success in itself.”

The Bucks finished the 2021 season with a 36-5 overall record, and maybe next year will be the first time ever the Buchanan softball team wins it all.

