Advertisement

Atlanta driver survives large oak crushing car

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a large oak tree and power lines fell on her car early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said the heavy oak limbs barely missed her head.

The woman was trapped in her Lexus until firefighters pulled her out.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A neighbor said the woman was driving up the street when the massive oak unexpectedly collapsed on top of her car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Granger
1 dead, 4 injured in mass shooting at Heritage Square
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms through early Monday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with former college athletes in dispute with NCAA
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics
FILE - Britney Spears supporter Kiki Norberto holds a hand fan outside a court hearing...
EXPLAINER: Calls to #FreeBritney and court conservatorships
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton...
Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case