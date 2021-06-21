Advertisement

Apartment elevator issue troubles family with scooter-bound mother

By Maria Catanzarite
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County family hopes to get a clearer timetable as to when an apartment elevator will be fixed for 75-year-old Betty Gentry, whose scooter does not fit in the current working elevator at the Niles Housing Commission complex.

“[My mom] lives on the fourth floor, and her elevator has been broke since the first of January,” explained Lori Richardson, Betty’s daughter.

The apartment’s property management and the Niles Community Development Department say while it can be a tight fit, wheelchairs do indeed fit - and that means the elevator is ADA-compliant.

“Yes, the wheelchair does fit, so [my mom’s] on oxygen. And for her to scoot down to the elevator all by herself and get in the elevator and go downstairs, it’s very tiresome. She has a hard time with it because of her being on oxygen,” Lori explained.

Lori says her mom’s scooter is her main way of running to the store or library.

“But now she can’t. So that’s an issue. It’s made her depressed. It’s made her very - you know, she’s just not happy with her life because of this. And the elevator. I mean, it’s been down since January. This is unacceptable,” added Lori.

The Niles Community Development Department says that since the apartment building is public housing and receives federal funding, the process for completing a half-million dollar repair on the other elevator, the one Betty’s scooter fits in, can take longer. The Niles official added they have to work within HUD guidelines. Plus the broken elevator is quite old and needs to be modernized since its old parts are hard to find and repair.

“I understand that it is an old elevator, it’s an old building. But if your tenants are paying their money to live in this apartment complex, they expect it to be up and working standard in order,” Lori said. “My mom’s paying her rent. She’s never missed a payment. She’s always on time. So I guess my thing is, if she’s paying her rent, I expect it to be a certain quality of life for her to live there.”

The property management company says Betty Gentry was offered to have her scooter stored in a room across from the main office on the first floor. Lori said she and her mother were concerned the scooter might be stolen.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
South Bend shooting leaves one man dead
One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight

Latest News

It’s free to join and open to residents and business owners in and around South Bend, Elkhart,...
Northern Indiana solar co-op launched for businesses and homeowners
Internal stimulators have been around for years. But in the past, they had to be replaced about...
Medical Moment: Rechargeable stim eliminates pain
From shock.wnba.com
Former Notre Dame women’s basketball players make Team USA
A 14-year-old LaPorte girl is one of the victims of a deadly tubing accident.
14-year-old LaPorte girl among victims of deadly tubing accident