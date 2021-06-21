14-year-old LaPorte girl among victims of deadly tubing accident

(WNDU) - New and sad details out of North Carolina with local ties.

We’re learning that a 14-year-old LaPorte girl is one of the victims of a deadly tubing accident.

The tubers were part of a group of nine family members who went floating down a river last Wednesday.

They ran into trouble when their tubes went over a dam near a power plant.

Emergency crews rescued four people and found the bodies of four others, including Sophie Wilson of LaPorte.

One of the four who was rescued was Karlos Villano of LaPorte.

Crews are still searching for a 35-year-old woman who is presumed to be dead.

