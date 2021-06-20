South Bend shooting leaves one man dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead following an early-morning shooting in South Bend Sunday.

Around 5 AM, a shooting was reported near the intersection of Olive and Elwood. On the scene, police found 41-year-old Charles Edwards killed by apparent gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time; authorities say this shooting does not appear to be related to the one that took place about an hour prior at Heritage Square in Granger.

Anyone who has information on either case is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009, Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP or your local police department.

This is a developing story; stay with 16 News Now for updates.

