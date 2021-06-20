Advertisement

South Bend shooting leaves one man dead

By 16 News Now
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead following an early-morning shooting in South Bend Sunday.

Around 5 AM, a shooting was reported near the intersection of Olive and Elwood. On the scene, police found 41-year-old Charles Edwards killed by apparent gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time; authorities say this shooting does not appear to be related to the one that took place about an hour prior at Heritage Square in Granger.

Anyone who has information on either case is asked to call CMHU at 574-235-5009, Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP or your local police department.

This is a developing story; stay with 16 News Now for updates.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Mishawaka Building Department says they're waiting on a contractor with the property to...
Owners of Kamm’s Island Apartments keeping residents without power, for now
We are working to learn more about an uptick in robocalls and what to do if scammers are...
Robocalls increasing, what to do about them
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday Evening

Latest News

Overnight shooting kills one in Granger
One man killed in Heritage Square shooting
Fatal shooting in Granger
Fatal shooting overnight in Heritage Square
There have been several ways to celebrate Juneteenth throughout the City of South Bend,...
Boy and Girls Club of St. Joe County celebrates ‘Juneteenth at the Club’
Boy and Girls Club of St. Joe County celebrates ‘Juneteenth at the Club’
Boy and Girls Club of St. Joe County celebrates ‘Juneteenth at the Club’