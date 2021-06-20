Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a collision between two cars and a semi-truck on the toll road in...
Fatal crash on toll road outside South Bend between two cars and a semi-truck
One man is dead following an overnight shooting in Elkhart.
Man killed in Elkhart shooting
The Mishawaka Building Department says they're waiting on a contractor with the property to...
Owners of Kamm’s Island Apartments keeping residents without power, for now
We are working to learn more about an uptick in robocalls and what to do if scammers are...
Robocalls increasing, what to do about them
WNDU First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday Evening

Latest News

Fatal shooting in Granger
Fatal shooting overnight in Heritage Square
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South...
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead