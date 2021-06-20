Fatal shooting overnight in Heritage Square

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead and at least five people were shot in an overnight shooting in Granger.

Police were dispatched to Heritage Square around 4 AM to investigate reports of a shooting. They say that a bar in the complex was hosting a party that drew a very large crowd.

Upon arrival, officers learned that multiple people had been shot. Five were confirmed hit by gunfire, four sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one person was killed. Police have identified the deceased as 26-year-old Victor Anthwan Kyle, Jr.

There is evidence that multiple weapons were fired in the area, resulting in a large crime scene. Parts of Heritage Square remain shutdown Sunday as police continue to gather evidence. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 16 News Now for updates.

